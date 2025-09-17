Trump Wishes Prime Minister Modi on His 75th Birthday

U.S. President Donald Trump personally called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him a happy 75th birthday.

In response, Modi thanked Trump through his social media account, saying, “I am grateful to my friend Trump for his wishes. Together, we will take India-U.S. friendship to new heights globally.”

The phone call comes at a time when some differences have emerged between India and the U.S. over 50 per cent tariff imposed by the latter. Trump, however, emphasized his personal friendship with Modi, saying, “I will always remain a friend of Modi.”