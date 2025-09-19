I am very close to India and Modi, says Trump

London, Sept 19: US President Donald Trump, who is currently in the UK, hailed his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing reporters along with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“I am very close to India and Modi, we’ve a very good friendship,” he said.

His remarks came as he criticised European nations for continuing to purchase oil from Russia, arguing that such actions undermine efforts to isolate Moscow amid ongoing conflicts. Despite his repeated rants over India’s Russian oil trade, Trump highlighted his close relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested that lowering global oil prices would be the key to forcing Russia to “settle.”

And as you know, I’m very close to India. I’m very close to the Prime Minister of India. I spoke to him the other day, wished him a happy birthday. We have a very good relationship. He put out a beautiful statement, too.”