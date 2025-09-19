Lankans tame Afghan in crucial tie

Sri Lanka booked their place in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 after outclassing Afghanistan by six wickets in a high-scoring contest here on Thursday. The result also meant the end of Afghanistan’s campaign, with Bangladesh joining Sri Lanka as the other qualifier from the group.

Chasing 170, Sri Lanka found a hero in opener Kusal Mendis, who anchored the innings with a match-winning knock of 74 not out off just 52 balls. Calm under pressure, the experienced batter mixed elegance with power, striking timely boundaries to ensure the chase stayed on track. He found handy allies in Kusal Perera (28) and Kamindu Mendis, who remained unbeaten on 26, as Sri Lanka crossed the finish line with eight balls to spare.

The chase wasn’t entirely smooth. Afghanistan’s bowlers struck at crucial moments to prevent the Lankans from running away with the game, but Mendis’ composure proved decisive. His ability to absorb pressure and respond with attacking strokes ultimately tilted the balance in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Earlier, Afghanistan put up a fighting total of 169 for eight, thanks largely to a whirlwind innings from veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi. The 39-year-old rolled back the years, hammering a breathtaking 60 off just 22 balls, laced with towering sixes and audacious strokes. Supported briefly by Ibrahim Zadran (24) and Rashid Khan (24), Nabi’s fireworks lifted Afghanistan to what looked like a competitive score. However, Sri Lanka’s bowlers, led by Nuwan Thushara, ensured Afghanistan didn’t run away with the game. Thushara’s figures of 4 for 18 were pivotal in keeping the total within reach.