Arshdeep fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets

Dubai, Sept 20: Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh had to wait for 8 long months, but he finally became the first Indian player to reach the milestone of 100 T20I wickets. The left-arm seamer made his debut in 2022 against New Zealand and since then has been picking up wickets at a rapid pace.

The T20I specialist was stuck at 99 wickets after India opted to bench the fast bowler in the last two matches against England back in January 2025. With no T20I matches scheduled before the Asia Cup, the seamer had to wait for a long time to reach his milestone.