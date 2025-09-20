CMRL’s QR ticketing service faces another glitch

The Chennai Metro Rail’s QR code ticketing service has been hit by a technical glitch once more, causing a temporary halt in its operations.

This is part of a recurring issue that has previously caused inconvenience for commuters who rely on the QR-based system for quick and contactless travel.

Introduced to encourage cashless and contactless transactions, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the QR system has faced multiple reliability challenges.

Commuters have reported issues such as the QR code not being read by the scanners at the gates, leading to delays and frustration, particularly during peak hours.

In response to the current outage, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has advised passengers that while the QR-based online ticketing is temporarily unavailable, they can still purchase tickets through other established methods.

These alternatives include using the CMRL mobile app, WhatsApp, PhonePe, or purchasing physical tokens and smart cards at the ticket counters inside the metro stations. This move is intended to ensure minimal disruption to passenger flow while the technical issue is being resolved.