Vijay Commences Nagapattinam Leg of 2026 Election Campaign

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, the founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has commenced the second phase of his statewide political tour in the Nagapattinam district.

This campaign is a crucial part of his preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where he has pledged that his party will contest.

The Nagapattinam tour follows a successful, well-attended first leg in Tiruchirappalli. During his public meetings, Vijay aims to connect directly with the public, listen to their concerns, and propagate the ideology and vision of his party, which he founded in February 2024. The TVK has been officially recognized by the Election Commission of India.

The Nagapattinam event has been the subject of careful planning and some controversy. The TVK’s local unit proposed several venues before settling on one near the Puthur Anna statue.

The party has had to navigate conditions set by the police for public meetings, with the Madras High Court issuing a strong warning to the TVK about crowd control and potential damage to public property during the Tiruchirappalli campaign.

In response, the party has issued guidelines to its supporters to ensure peaceful and orderly gatherings.