PM Modi’s roadshow and key project inaugurations in Bhavnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a large-scale roadshow in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, as part of his official visit to the state.

The event saw a significant turnout, with crowds lining the streets to greet the Prime Minister.

This visit and roadshow underscore the political and developmental focus on the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, a key electoral and economic area.

Following the roadshow, PM Modi participated in the “Samudra se Samriddhi” (Prosperity from the Sea) event, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects with a total value exceeding ₹34,200 crore.

These projects are a mix of state and central government initiatives, with a strong emphasis on boosting maritime, energy, and infrastructure sectors. Key projects include the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, new container terminals at ports like Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, and Paradip Port, as well as a multi-cargo terminal at Tuna Tekra. Other significant projects include new healthcare facilities, coastal protection works, and road developments.

The Prime Minister also conducted an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). Located about 100 km from Ahmedabad, the DSIR is envisioned as a “greenfield industrial city,” aiming to be a global manufacturing and business hub with a focus on sustainable infrastructure and clean energy.

The projects and the DSIR survey highlight the government’s strategy to leverage Gujarat’s coastal location and industrial base for broader economic growth.