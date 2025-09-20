Students should not rely on AI always, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged teachers not to let students develop the habit of relying only on Google or AI for answers.

He said it is the duty of teachers to guide students and show the difference between technology and human thought.

Speaking at the Mupperum Vizha organised by the School Education Department in Chennai, Stalin welcomed 2,715 newly appointed teachers. “I welcome you on behalf of the parents of Tamil Nadu. As Chief Minister, let me share a few pieces of advice,” he said.

Experience Matters

He stressed that teachers are not just people who teach lessons from textbooks. They must also share experiences to shape students’ future. “Whenever you enter a classroom, remember those sitting in front of you are not just students. They are future doctors, engineers, and political leaders who will shape the country,” Stalin said.

Pillars of the Nation

He added that teachers must always feel the responsibility of guiding the pillars of the nation. “With years of learning and experience from society, you are now going to light the path for the next generation. In today’s time, teaching has become easier,” he said.

He pointed out that subjects like science, history, and mathematics can now be understood in depth with many resources available. “But one thing must be clear. Teachers must guide students on the right path. They should not develop the laziness of thinking everything can be asked to Google or AI,” Stalin noted.

Teach Values

Stalin said it is the duty of teachers to teach students the strength of morality and the need for honesty. Beyond textbooks, they must introduce literature, general knowledge, social discipline, environmental awareness, and the importance of renewable energy. “Students should not feel that teachers are a burden. Teachers must be friends to students and bring out their hidden talents. The seeds you sow today will grow into tomorrow’s society,” he explained.

Handle With Care

The Chief Minister also said that physical and mental health are as important as knowledge. “Do not pressurise students too much. If you speak with love and patience, they will surely understand. Show them good role models, and be a good role model yourself. Speak to them openly and often,” he advised.

“Best wishes for your noble service as teachers,” Stalin concluded.