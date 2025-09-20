India plays Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4 match tomorrow

The stage is set for another high-voltage India–Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup Super 4 tomorrow.

Both teams come in with momentum, but the heat is not just about bat and ball — it’s also about the tension from their last meeting.

In the group-stage game, India beat Pakistan, but the post-match headlines were dominated by the “handshake controversy”. Pakistani players were criticized for allegedly ignoring formal handshakes with their Indian counterparts, sparking debates across media and fan circles. With emotions still raw, all eyes will be on how the two teams handle themselves both on and off the field this time.

On the cricketing front, India will rely on their strong top order and all-rounders to deliver, while Pakistan will look to their fiery pace attack to make early inroads. The match is expected to be fiercely fought, with a spot in the Asia Cup final at stake. Beyond the runs and wickets, the contest carries the weight of rivalry, pride, and respect.

Adding spice to the contest is the form of key players. India’s middle order, led by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, has shown signs of stability, while Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi remain their biggest match-winners. A strong start from either side could tilt the momentum early in the game.

Fans are expected to pack the stadium, and millions more will tune in worldwide, making this encounter one of the most-watched matches of the tournament. For the players, though, the challenge is to keep emotions in check and focus on performance, even as the handshake controversy lingers in the background.