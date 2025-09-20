Vijay Sharpens Attack on DMK, Reiterates 2026 Poll Battle is Between TVK, DMK Only

Sharpening his attack on the DMK and accusing it of pursuing dynastic politics, actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay today reiterated that the 2026 Assembly elections would be a direct fight between the DMK and the TVK, in which he will test his electoral fortunes for the first time.

In his second outreach programme at Nagapattinam district, part of his state-wide tour ahead of the polls due in 7–8 months, Vijay addressed a massive rally from atop his campaign bus. Taking a dig at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s foreign tours, he questioned whether they were meant to attract investments for Tamil Nadu or to benefit the Chief Minister’s family. “Mr CM Sir, touch your conscience and tell… Is it for Tamil Nadu or for your family’s investments abroad?” he asked.

Vijay also hit out at the DMK regime for letting down the people of Nagapattinam, citing the hardships faced by fishermen due to frequent attacks and arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy, and the struggles of farmers whose harvested crops were damaged by rain for want of storage facilities. He criticised the DMK for merely writing letters to the Centre on the fishermen’s plight, and also attacked the BJP government at the Centre, calling it “fascist” for discriminating between Indian fishermen and Tamil Nadu fishermen.

“We are not like the fascist BJP, which sees others as Indian fishermen and ours as Tamil Nadu fishermen. Our goal is to find a permanent solution to their problems,” he said. Stressing the importance of raising concerns for Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka, Vijay said they shared an “umbilical cord relationship” with Tamils in Tamil Nadu, making it a duty to speak for their welfare.

Explaining why his state-wide tours are scheduled on Saturdays, which drew criticism from both the DMK and the BJP, Vijay said the idea was to use rest days so that people’s work would not be disturbed. In a veiled swipe at the DMK, he added, “We also need to give some rest to some politicians. That’s why the tour is planned on ‘rest’ days.”

Vijay further alleged that the government imposed several unnecessary conditions on his campaign, some of which were not enforced on other parties. Recalling that during his Trichy rally last week the microphone connection was cut, he accused the government of disconnecting power supply during his speech. “Would you dare do the same when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking? You won’t, because your basement will be shaken,” he said, charging that the DMK has a tacit understanding with the BJP.

Reiterating that the 2026 Assembly elections would see a straight fight between the TVK and the DMK, Vijay continued his campaign from Nagapattinam to Tiruvarur district later in the day, where he will meet and address the public.