EPS counters Vijay’s claim on 2026 poll battle

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has dismissed actor Vijay's statement that the 2026 Assembly election will be a contest only between DMK and TVK.

Vijay, who recently launched the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been campaigning every Saturday. While addressing a rally in Nagapattinam yesterday, he said the real fight in 2026 would be between DMK and TVK. His remarks have sparked wide debate in Tamil Nadu politics.

When reporters in Salem asked about this, EPS replied that it was only Vijay’s opinion and not the people’s view. He stressed that the people’s mood is different from what Vijay claimed.