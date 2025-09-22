Stalin urges people to reject BJP’s authoritarian politics

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took part in the 1500th birth anniversary celebrations of Prophet Muhammad. Speaking at the event, he said unity is the first step to achieve success in any struggle. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took part in the 1500th birth anniversary celebrations of Prophet Muhammad. Speaking at the event, he said unity is the first step to achieve success in any struggle.

He recalled that DMK was the first political movement to stand with Muslims during difficult times. He said DMK opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act with true friendship and questioned who was really affected by the law. He pointed out that those who protested were beaten, and people know who was responsible for it.

Stalin also criticised the AIADMK, saying it played a double role during the Triple Talaq law. He said Anwar Raja joined DMK after leaving parties that sided with betrayal. On the Waqf Act too, Stalin said AIADMK acted with hypocrisy, while DMK’s protests forced major changes to be stopped.

He urged people to reject those who support BJP’s “cheap authoritarian politics.”

On international issues, Stalin spoke about the Gaza conflict. He said no person with a conscience can ignore the suffering there. He called for a quick solution and urged the Indian government to take strong action.