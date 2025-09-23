Rajinikanth’s Manithan returns to theatres

Rajinikanth’s 1987 hit Manithan, directed by SP Muthuraman, is set to return to theatres on October 10 in a restored and digitised format. The film, written by Panju Arunachalam, was originally a silver jubilee hit, running for 175 days, and was the second-highest grosser of the year after Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan. The music by Chandrabose featured popular songs that captivated audiences. Rajinikanth’s 1987 hit Manithan, directed by SP Muthuraman, is set to return to theatres on October 10 in a restored and digitised format. The film, written by Panju Arunachalam, was originally a silver jubilee hit, running for 175 days, and was the second-highest grosser of the year after Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan. The music by Chandrabose featured popular songs that captivated audiences.

Manithan tells the story of Raja, who is sent to juvenile detention after being wrongly accused of theft due to his father’s superstition. After serving his sentence, Raja dedicates himself to social service, challenging prejudice and proving superstition wrong. The film also stars Raghuvaran, Rupini, Senthil, Delhi Ganesh, and Srividya.

This return to theatres coincides with Rajinikanth’s golden jubilee year in cinema, giving longtime fans and new viewers a chance to experience the classic film on the big screen once again.