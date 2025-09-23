Shooting begins for Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 

The third installment of the Drishyam series has officially begun shooting in Kerala. The film’s shoot started with a traditional pooja ceremony at SN Law College, Poothotta, Kochi, attended by lead actor Mohanlal, director Jeethu Joseph, and producer Antony Perumbavoor. Mohanlal shared photos from the event on social media, expressing excitement about returning to Georgekutty’s story. The third installment of the Drishyam series has officially begun shooting in Kerala. The film’s shoot started with a traditional pooja ceremony at SN Law College, Poothotta, Kochi, attended by lead actor Mohanlal, director Jeethu Joseph, and producer Antony Perumbavoor. Mohanlal shared photos from the event on social media, expressing excitement about returning to Georgekutty’s story.

Director Jeethu Joseph revealed that Drishyam 3 will focus more on family drama, showing how Georgekutty’s family has evolved over the past four years. Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is expected to release in late 2026.

The Drishyam franchise has been widely popular, with the first two films remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Sinhala, Mandarin, and Korean. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this gripping saga.