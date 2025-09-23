Kushi re-releases in theaters on Sept 26

The 2000 blockbuster Kushi, produced by A. M. Rathnam and directed by S. J. Surya, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika, is set to re-release in theaters on September 26. The film will be distributed by Sakthi Velayutham of Sakthi Film Factory. The 2000 blockbuster Kushi, produced by A. M. Rathnam and directed by S. J. Surya, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika, is set to re-release in theaters on September 26. The film will be distributed by Sakthi Velayutham of Sakthi Film Factory.

During the press meet, Rathnam and Surya shared anecdotes about the film’s making, including casting choices, music by Deva, and memorable moments from the original release. They expressed confidence that audiences will enjoy experiencing the classic love story on the big screen again, with renewed excitement.

The re-release aims to introduce Kushi to a new generation of viewers while allowing longtime fans to relive the magic, celebrating one of Tamil cinema’s most iconic romantic films.