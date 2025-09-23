Sony Pictures India unveils first trailer for Anaconda

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has released the first trailer for Anaconda, reviving the iconic creature feature with a fresh mix of thrills and comedy. The action-adventure comedy, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, is set to hit theaters in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 25, 2025. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has released the first trailer for Anaconda, reviving the iconic creature feature with a fresh mix of thrills and comedy. The action-adventure comedy, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, is set to hit theaters in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 25, 2025.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film follows Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), two lifelong friends experiencing a midlife crisis, who embark on a mission to remake their favorite jungle movie. Their plans are thrown into chaos when a real giant anaconda interrupts their project, forcing the duo to transform from aspiring filmmakers into unlikely survivors in the Amazon.

Featuring a combination of creature scares, comedic mishaps, and high-octane action, Anaconda promises an exciting cinematic experience. The cast also includes Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello. Produced by Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, Kevin Etten, and Tom Gormican, the film aims to deliver an unforgettable blend of humor and creature mayhem this Christmas.