Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer unveiled

The trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, was released on Monday.

Set approximately 1,500 years ago during the Kadamba dynasty era, the film delves into the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva, a revered figure in coastal Karnataka’s folklore. The trailer introduces a mythological epic that intertwines themes of faith, sacrifice, and the living forest, promising a blend of folklore and human conflict.

Rishab Shetty reprises his role as Kaadubettu Shiva, embodying the duality of man and myth. Joining him are Gulshan Devaiah, portraying Kulashekara, and Rukmini Vasanth, whose character adds an emotional depth to the narrative. The film also features Jayaram in a significant role. The trailer’s foreboding tone, highlighted by the line “Whenever mankind strays into adharma, Eshwara descends,” sets the stage for a story where the forest is depicted as a living, breathing guardian.

Directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated for a theatrical release on October 2.

The film will be available in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. With a global release strategy, including premieres in North America, the film aims to expand the reach of Kannada cinema to international audiences.