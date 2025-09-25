Turkish President Erdogan rases Kashmir issue at UNGA

New York, Sept 25: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to the Kashmir issue during his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He urged India and Pakistan to resolve the matter through dialogue and UN-backed solutions.

Erdogan expressed satisfaction over the ceasefire achieved after tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year. He reiterated Turkey’s position that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved based on United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Turkish President called on both countries to engage in dialogue for the benefit of the people in the region. His remarks were welcomed by Pakistan’s All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), which has long sought international support for Kashmir.

India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of its territory. The Indian government has consistently stated that the issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and has dismissed similar statements in the past.

Erdogan’s address marks his return to raising the Kashmir issue at the UNGA after not mentioning it in 2024.