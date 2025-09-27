Rajinikanth Calls Karur Rally Stampede Shocking, Offers Condolences

Veteran actor Rajinikanth has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic stampede at the campaign rally in Karur, calling the incident “shocking”.

In his message shared on social media site X, Rajinikanth wrote that the news of innocent lives lost in Karur has deeply pained him. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and offered his thoughts and prayers to those injured.

He also emphasized that the loss of human lives in such circumstances is heartbreaking, and wished for quick recovery of those hospitalized.