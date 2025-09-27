Karur stampede: Modi, Amit Shah express grief on loss of lives 

9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the TVK’s Karur rally stampede. He said the incident was deeply saddening and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. He said he was pained by the loss of innocent lives and extended his condolences to the families of the victims. He also prayed for the injured to recover quickly.