Vijay Expresses Grief Over Karur Stampede

Actor-politician and TVK leader Vijay has spoken out for the first time after the Karur rally stampede, calling it one of the most painful moments of his life.

In his message, Vijay said the tragedy has left his “heart shattered” and that he is going through “unbearable sorrow” over the deaths. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of his solidarity in their grief.

He further wished those injured in the incident a swift recovery and said his prayers are with everyone affected by the calamity.