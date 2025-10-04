Centre issues advisory on safe use of paediatric cough syrups

The advisory notes that most coughs in children are mild and go away on their own. Cough and cold medicines should not be given to children under two years. For children aged 2–5 years, these medicines should be used only when necessary, under a doctor’s supervision, and with the correct dose.

Doctors are advised to prescribe such medicines for the shortest time possible and avoid unnecessary drug combinations. They are also asked to educate parents about following prescriptions and avoiding self-medication.

All healthcare facilities are instructed to use cough syrups made under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) with quality ingredients. State and Union Territory Health Departments must share this advisory with hospitals, health centres, and private clinics to ensure safe use.