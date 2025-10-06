Why mental health must become a national priority?

According to the National Mental Health Survey (2016), approximately 13.2% of Indians experience a diagnosable mental health condition in their lifetime, with 10.6% currently affected. Conditions such as depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders are prevalent, with depression being particularly common among women.

Dr. Prabha Chandra, Senior Professor of Psychiatry at NIMHANS Bangalore, highlights the inseparable link between mental and physical health. Individuals with mental illnesses often have higher rates of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension, while those with chronic physical illnesses are more vulnerable to depression and anxiety. Poor mental health also adversely affects productivity, education, and social functioning.

Dr. Shekhar Saxena, Former Director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse at the World Health Organization, stresses the urgent need to elevate mental health as a priority at both central and state levels. He points out that nearly 80–90% of individuals with mental health conditions do not receive the care they need, despite the high prevalence and burden of these conditions in India.