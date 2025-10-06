Path to peace

The recent development where Hamas has expressed conditional acceptance of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza marks a significant, albeit cautious, step toward resolving the prolonged conflict. The plan outlines a phased approach, beginning with an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas. In return, Israel would free a substantial number of Palestinian detainees and withdraw its military forces from Gaza. A key component of the plan involves the establishment of an interim Palestinian administration, excluding Hamas, and the deployment of an international security force to oversee the transition .

Hamas’s partial acceptance, particularly its willingness to release hostages and transfer power to a Palestinian technocratic body, introduces a glimmer of hope for peace. However, the group’s omission of disarmament from its agreement remains a significant obstacle. Israel views the dismantling of Hamas’s military infrastructure as a non-negotiable condition for lasting peace. The absence of a clear commitment from Hamas on this issue raises questions about the feasibility of the proposed plan and the sincerity of the group’s intentions .

The international community, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, has expressed cautious optimism, urging both parties to engage in meaningful negotiations. While the plan offers a structured pathway to peace, its success hinges on the willingness of all involved to make difficult concessions. The coming days are critical; the world watches as Israel and Hamas prepare for indirect talks in Egypt, with the hope that this dialogue will pave the way for a ceasefire and the beginning of a new chapter in Gaza’s tumultuous history .