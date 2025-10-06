US onsiders $1 Trump coin for 250th anniversary

Washington, Oct 6: The U.S. Treasury Department is contemplating the release of a $1 commemorative coin featuring former President Donald Trump’s likeness to honor the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026. Preliminary designs, overseen by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, depict Trump’s profile on one side and an image of him with a clenched fist in front of an American flag, accompanied by the phrase “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT” on the reverse . Washington, Oct 6: The U.S. Treasury Department is contemplating the release of a $1 commemorative coin featuring former President Donald Trump’s likeness to honor the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026. Preliminary designs, overseen by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, depict Trump’s profile on one side and an image of him with a clenched fist in front of an American flag, accompanied by the phrase “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT” on the reverse .

This initiative stems from bipartisan legislation passed in 2020, which authorized the issuance of commemorative $1 coins for the nation’s semiquincentennial. While the final design has not been selected, the Treasury Department emphasizes that the coin aims to reflect the enduring spirit of the country and democracy .

The proposal has sparked legal and political controversy, as existing laws prohibit portraits of living individuals on certain U.S. currency. However, experts suggest that the design’s broader illustration may circumvent these restrictions. Further updates are expected once the ongoing government shutdown concludes .