Heavy rains trigger deadly landslides in Nepal

Kathmandu, Oct 6: At least 47 people have been killed in Nepal due to heavy rains that triggered landslides and flash floods, with the eastern district of Ilam being the hardest hit. The Armed Police Force reported that 35 individuals died in separate landslides in Ilam, while three others were killed by lightning strikes and nine are missing after being swept away by floods. Rescue operations are ongoing, with security personnel deployed to assist in evacuations and provide aid to affected communities.

The heavy rains have caused rivers in the capital, Kathmandu, to swell, inundating settlements along their banks. Landslides have blocked several highways and disrupted flights, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded. The government has declared Sunday and Monday public holidays and urged people not to travel unless necessary. Prime Minister Sushila Karki assured the public that government agencies are “fully prepared for rescue and relief.”

Neighboring India has offered assistance, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing solidarity with Nepal and reaffirming India’s commitment to support its neighbor during this crisis. The situation remains critical, with weather forecasts predicting continued heavy rainfall in the region. Authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations to prevent further casualties.