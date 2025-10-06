Bangladesh police detain Awami League leaders 

Dhaka, Oct 6: In a significant development in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested eight leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its affiliated organizations over the past 24 hours. The detainees include prominent figures such as Anamul Kabir Emon, a central committee member of the AL, and several other leaders from the Tanti League, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jubo League, and local AL units. The arrests were made based on intelligence inputs, with individuals detained from various areas including Dhanmondi, Bhashantek, Moghbazar, Wari, Jatrabari, Tejgaon, and Gulshan . Dhaka, Oct 6: In a significant development in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested eight leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its affiliated organizations over the past 24 hours. The detainees include prominent figures such as Anamul Kabir Emon, a central committee member of the AL, and several other leaders from the Tanti League, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jubo League, and local AL units. The arrests were made based on intelligence inputs, with individuals detained from various areas including Dhanmondi, Bhashantek, Moghbazar, Wari, Jatrabari, Tejgaon, and Gulshan .

This move is part of a broader crackdown on the Awami League and its affiliates following the party’s ousting from power in August 2024. Since then, the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has implemented measures that have been widely criticized as politically motivated. These include the banning of the Awami League, the arrest of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the prosecution of party members under various charges. The recent detentions have raised concerns among human rights organizations about the suppression of political dissent and the erosion of democratic freedoms in the country .

The international community has expressed alarm over the ongoing political repression in Bangladesh. The United Nations and various human rights groups have called for the immediate release of detained political leaders and activists, urging the interim government to respect fundamental rights and restore democratic processes. However, the government’s stance remains firm, with authorities asserting that the actions are necessary to maintain law and order and to address alleged corruption and mismanagement by the previous administration .