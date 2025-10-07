Former WI plsyer Bernard Julien passes away 

Trinidad and Tobago, Oct 7: Bernard Julien, the former West Indies all-rounder who played a key role in the team’s historic 1975 World Cup victory, has passed away at the age of 75 in Valsayn, Northern Trinidad. Trinidad and Tobago, Oct 7: Bernard Julien, the former West Indies all-rounder who played a key role in the team’s historic 1975 World Cup victory, has passed away at the age of 75 in Valsayn, Northern Trinidad.

Julien represented the West Indies in 24 Test matches and 12 One Day Internationals. He scored 866 runs and took 50 wickets in Tests, while claiming 18 wickets in ODIs. He was known for his left-arm swing bowling and composed batting, and was admired for his calm temperament and thoughtful approach to the game.

During the 1975 World Cup final against Australia, Julien scored an unbeaten 26 runs and took 2 wickets for 38 runs, helping West Indies win their first-ever World Cup title. After retiring from international cricket, he contributed to cricket in Trinidad and Tobago through coaching and administrative roles. Cricket West Indies President Dr. Kishore Shallow expressed condolences, praising Julien’s lasting impact on the cricketing community.