Bopanna, Moutet to feature in TPL-7

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and at least three top-50 singles players, including world number 29 Luciano Darderi, will compete in the seventh edition of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), starting December 9 in Ahmedabad.

World No. 38 Corentin Moutet from France and compatriot world number 39 Alexandre Muller will join forces with India’s finest players in the league, the auction for which will be held in Mumbai on October 9.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Bopanna, who made his TPL debut last year, will represent SG Pipers Bengaluru.

Italy’s Darderi will represent Rajasthan Rangers while mercurial Moutet will compete for Gurgaon Grand Slammers.

Muller and Arthur Rinderknech (World No. 54) strengthen the rosters of Gujarat Panthers and Hyderabad Strikers respectively.

The lineup also includes Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Damir Dzhumhur (former World No. 23, current No. 67) leading Yash Mumbai Eagles, Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry (World No. 58) representing GS Delhi Aces, and rising Czech star Dalibor Svrcina (World No. 91) joining Chennai Smashers.

Kunal Thakkur, co-founder of TPL, said, “Having athletes of this calibre associated with the league not only raises the level of competition but also inspires the next generation of Indian tennis players.”