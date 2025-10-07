Moment of disgrace

The judiciary, it must be said, is not to be blamed for the rashness of a few individuals. Courts are duty-bound to interpret the law, often making decisions that may not please everyone. To target the Chief Justice for performing his constitutional duty is unjustified and dangerous. The bench has long stood as a neutral guardian of citizens’ rights and the Constitution, and it must be allowed to function with respect and independence.

This episode should serve as a reminder of the need for responsible civic behaviour and mutual respect between institutions and the public. Criticism and reform are essential in any democracy, but they must come through reasoned dialogue and lawful means. The judiciary remains the last bastion of justice — and protecting its dignity is the responsibility of every citizen.