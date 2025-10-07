Do Children Really Need Vitamin Supplements?

Walk into any supermarket and you’ll find shelves of colourful vitamin and mineral supplements for children, promising stronger immunity, sharper brains and healthy growth. For many parents, especially those with picky eaters, these seem like an easy fix — but experts say most children don’t actually need them.

Children require a wide range of nutrients such as vitamins A, B, C, D, E, K, along with calcium, iron, iodine and zinc for proper development. However, these nutrients are best obtained from food. Everyday staples like milk, bread and cereals are often fortified and provide adequate nutrition for most healthy kids.

Scientific research shows little evidence that supplements improve health or prevent illness in children who eat a balanced diet. In fact, whole foods contain fibre and natural compounds that help the body absorb nutrients more effectively than pills can.

Experts also caution against overuse. Fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K can build up to toxic levels, while flavoured supplements may add unwanted sugar. Relying on pills can also send children the wrong message — that supplements can replace healthy eating.

The bottom line: unless advised by a doctor, children don’t need vitamin supplements. A varied, balanced diet remains the best recipe for good health.