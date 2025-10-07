Exiled BNP leader to return for Feb election

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman and son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has announced plans to return to Bangladesh after 26 years in self-exile in London to contest the upcoming February general election.

In an interview with BBC Bangla, the 58-year-old de facto BNP chief stated that the time had come for his return and confirmed he would run in the election. He refrained from commenting directly on whether he would assume the role of prime minister if the BNP won, saying “the people will decide.”

Rahman left Bangladesh in 2008 for medical treatment under an army-backed caretaker government while facing multiple criminal and graft cases, including one accusing him of masterminding the 2004 grenade attack on then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina. He remained in London throughout Hasina’s Awami League rule, seemingly to avoid legal consequences. His mother, 80-year-old Khaleda Zia, is currently ill, and her political role remains uncertain.

Rahman’s statement comes amid speculation over BNP’s shifting stance on a proposed referendum regarding the “July Declaration,” issued by interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on the anniversary of Hasina’s ousting. The declaration seeks to amend the Constitution to recognize the 2024 uprising, prosecute former regime leaders, and protect participants of the July movement.

Initially opposed to the referendum, the BNP recently signaled conditional acceptance, suggesting it could be held on election day rather than beforehand. BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed warned that holding a separate referendum would delay the election and require massive logistical resources.