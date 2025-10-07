60 dead in Indonesian school collapse

Indonesian recovery crews have recovered nearly a dozen bodies following the collapse of a prayer hall at the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo on September 29, bringing the death toll to 60.

The collapse occurred during afternoon prayers, with students aged 12 to 19 inside.

The building was undergoing unauthorized expansion at the time.

Only one student escaped without injuries, while 99 others were treated for various injuries; four remain hospitalized after undergoing amputations.

After 72 hours with no signs of life, the search transitioned to heavy excavators to expedite recovery efforts.

The National Disaster Management Agency reported that 11 bodies and at least six body parts were recovered on Monday, with ongoing searches for three missing students.

Many bodies were in a condition that made identification difficult, prompting relatives to provide DNA samples at the Bhayangkara police hospital in Surabaya for identification purposes.

Officials have indicated that no survivors are expected, given the condition of the remains found.