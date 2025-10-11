BJP’s Nainar to begin Statewide Yatra from tomorrow

In a major political push ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, BJP State President Nainar Nagendran is set to launch a statewide campaign titled “Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamizhanin Payanam” (Journey of a Tamilian to Ensure Tamil Nadu Holds Its Head High) from Madurai on Sunday.

Initially, it was announced that BJP National President J.P. Nadda would inaugurate the yatra, but party sources confirmed he will be unable to attend due to his engagements with the Bihar Assembly polls. Instead, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to flag off the campaign, though an official confirmation is awaited.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, whose party recently renewed its alliance with the BJP, is expected to take part in the launch event.

The campaign will commence from Anna Nagar in Madurai with a large public meeting. It aims to take the BJP’s message to the grassroots level, focusing on what the party describes as the “anti-people policies and governance failures” of the ruling DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Police have granted permission for the yatra under strict conditions laid out by the state government to prevent mishaps like the tragic Karur stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s TVK rally, which claimed 41 lives. Among the guidelines are restrictions on the participation of pregnant women and children, and a mandatory requirement for organisers to provide adequate drinking water and safety measures for attendees.

In the first leg of the journey, Nainar Nagendran will cover key southern districts including Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar, before concluding at Tirunelveli on October 17.

The BJP’s campaign is seen as a major effort to strengthen its organisational presence across Tamil Nadu and consolidate its alliance with the AIADMK in the run-up to the 2026 polls.