20 killed in Jaisalmer bus fire, PM Modi mourns deaths, announces Rs 2 lakh aid

At least 20 people died after a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday, confirmed a BJP MLA from Pokaran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident, tweeting, “Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000.