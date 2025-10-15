Gold prices hit record high in Chennai

Gold prices continued their upward trend in Chennai, hitting a new record high today. The price of 22-carat jewellery gold rose by ₹280 per sovereign, selling at ₹94,880 per sovereign.

The rate per gram increased by ₹35, reaching ₹11,860.

Driven by global market conditions, gold prices have been touching new peaks daily. On October 13, gold was sold at ₹11,580 per gram and ₹92,640 per sovereign, while silver was priced at ₹197 per gram — marking an earlier high for both metals.

Yesterday (Oct 14), gold prices shot up sharply by ₹245 per gram to ₹11,825 and by ₹1,960 per sovereign to ₹94,600, setting a new record. Silver prices also climbed by ₹9 per gram, reaching ₹206.

The consistent rise in gold and silver rates is attributed to international market fluctuations and investor demand amid global economic uncertainties.