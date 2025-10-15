Even if AIADMK ally with TVK, People will reject them: CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin confidently asserted that the people of the state would give a fitting reply even if an alliance between the AIADMK and Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) were to be formed.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly amid heated debates over the Karur stampede tragedy, Stalin accused the AIADMK of orchestrating disruptions in the House.Stalin accused AIADMK leaders of deliberately creating chaos and staging walkouts to deflect attention from the issues. He criticized the opposition’s behavior, saying it was designed just to create turmoil and political drama.

Commenting on the possibility of an AIADMK-TVK alliance, Stalin said, “Whatever alliance AIADMK forms, the people will teach them the correct lesson.” He expressed confidence that such political maneuvers would not help the AIADMK, and that the public was aware of their tactics.Stalin also questioned the sincerity of the AIADMK opposition, saying even if their own party members were affected by events like the Karur tragedy, the harsh and aggressive rhetoric coming from their leaders was unwarranted.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came amidst ongoing tensions in the Assembly following the Karur stampede that killed 41 people during a rally held by Vijay’s TVK party. The political fallout from the tragedy has seen intense blame games across party lines, with AIADMK and DMK sparring fiercely in the House.

Stalin’s assertion emphasizes the strong political undercurrents running through Tamil Nadu as the 2026 state assembly elections approach, highlighting the challenges for opposition parties attempting to regain.