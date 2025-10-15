Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP

Thakur, who enjoys massive popularity for promoting Maithili folk culture and traditional music, is expected to contest from the Alinagar Assembly seat. Party sources indicated that her name may be featured in the second list of 30 candidates, which is likely to be announced soon.

The 25-year-old singer hails from Madhubani district and learned music under the guidance of her father, Ramesh Thakur. She currently resides in Najafgarh, Delhi, with her mother, Pooja Thakur and brothers Rishabh and Ayachi Thakur, who often perform alongside her.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, featuring a mix of senior leaders, sitting MLAs, and new faces.

The list includes both Deputy Chief Ministers, 12 ministers, 48 sitting MLAs, nine women candidates, and 12 new faces. However, the party has also dropped several prominent leaders, including seven-time MLA and Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav and Arun Sinha.