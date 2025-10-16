Gold price soars all-time high

Gold prices in Chennai have surged to an all-time high, with 22-carat gold reaching Rs 95,200 per sovereign (8 grams) on October 16, 2025. This marks a significant increase, with the per-gram rate climbing by Rs 320 to Rs 11,900.

The previous day, gold had also hit a record Rs 94,880 per sovereign, showing a strong upward trend driven by ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty, including effects from the US government shutdown and global trade conflicts.

This year, gold has witnessed a remarkable rally, rising from Rs 57,200 per sovereign at the start of 2025 to its current record, an increase of roughly 66.4 percent. Silver has also experienced significant gains, with the price per gram doubling from Rs 98 to Rs 206 over the year.

Experts recommend investing in gold now due to the expected continued rise in prices, with predictions that gold might cross Rs 12,500 per gram (or Rs 1 lakh per sovereign) by the end of December. Despite the steep prices, gold remains a favored asset in Chennai, sought both for traditional investment and as a safe haven amid market volatility.

The surge in prices is not only due to economic factors but also increased demand from buyers for gold jewelry and bullion. Buyers are advised to check current rates carefully before making purchases, ensuring they trade with trusted jewelers for authenticity.For the last five days, gold has consistently registered gains, emphasizing a strong bullish trend in the precious metals market in Chennai.

Overall, the gold price rally in Chennai reflects wider global trends and local demand dynamics, making it a critical time for investors and consumers watching the market closely.