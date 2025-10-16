TN hikes pensions for former state MLAs

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has announced an increase in the pension amount for former Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and the erstwhile Legislative Council members (MLCs).

Effective from April 1, 2025, the monthly pension for these former legislators has been raised from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. Additionally, the family pension for the next of kin of deceased former lawmakers will see an increase from Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per month.

Alongside the pension hike, the annual medical allowance for former MLAs and MLCs has been raised from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The Chief Minister announced these changes on the floor of the State Assembly, highlighting that the revised pension amounts will involve an additional expenditure of approximately Rs 6.23 crore annually.

These welfare measures came in response to requests by legislators including Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi and others, intending to provide better financial security and healthcare support to former public representatives. The government also assured that the additional medical allowance for the current year will be disbursed after the necessary amendments to the rules are made.

This pension hike reflects the state’s continued commitment to supporting former elected representatives in their post-legislative life, ensuring a dignified and secure retirement.