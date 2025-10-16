Kanimozhi slams new EPFO rules as ‘anti-people’

DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi sharply criticized the recent amendments to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) rules by the Union government, calling them “cruel, unjust, and anti-working people.”

Kanimozhi condemned the decision that requires employees to remain unemployed for a full year before accessing their provident fund savings, the locking away of 25% of funds until retirement, and the extension of pension withdrawal from 2 months to 3 years. She described these changes as “sadistic” and “inhuman” treatment of workers, especially during times when many are facing job losses and inflationary pressures.

Kanimozhi argued that workers’ hard-earned savings should be available to them in difficult times rather than being inaccessible and urged the Centre to roll back these “draconian” amendments immediately. Her strong statement highlights the growing opposition among political leaders and workers to the government’s move, which is seen as severely restricting financial access for the salaried middle class and retirees dependent on these funds for livelihood.

The opposition at large has accused the government of punishing employees for economic mismanagement and described the new rules as a form of financial lockdown on workers’ own money. These regulatory changes are intended to ensure long-term social security coverage and pension benefits but have sparked criticism about their impact on workers’ financial independence and urgent needs.

Kanimozhi’s call for immediate withdrawal of these amendments reflects the broader demand for more worker-friendly policies regarding provident fund access .