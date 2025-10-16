Modi assured India will stop buying Russian oil: Trump

Washi, Oct 16: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia. He called it a “big step” in efforts to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said he had raised concerns with Modi about India’s imports of Russian crude, which the US believes help fund President Vladimir Putin’s war. “I was not happy that India was buying oil,” Trump said. “He assured me today they will not buy from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ll get China to do the same,” he added.

However, the Indian government has not confirmed Trump’s statement or any decision to stop importing Russian oil.