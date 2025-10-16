Rescue blocked by toxic fumes at B’desh depot

A deadly fire at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka’s Mirpur area has killed at least 16 people and injured several others, highlighting persistent industrial safety failures in Bangladesh.

The fire broke out at the Shah Alam Chemical Warehouse and rapidly spread to the adjacent Anwar Fashion Garments Factory.

All 16 victims were recovered from the garments facility, many believed to have died from inhaling toxic fumes after being trapped inside.

Reports suggest the factory’s rooftop exit was locked, preventing escape. Eight others were rescued with burns or from smoke inhalation.

More than 24 hours later, thick toxic smoke continued to pour from the chemical depot, preventing full-scale rescue efforts.

Specialised Hazmat units and LUF 60 firefighting robots were deployed, but conditions inside remained too hazardous.

Fire officials stated the warehouse was operating without mandatory government approval and likely stored dangerous chemicals illegally.

Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police forensic teams joined firefighting and investigation efforts.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is collecting evidence, while authorities urged residents to stay 300 yards away due to serious health risks.

Nearby garment workers also fell ill from inhaling the fumes, forcing several factories to close temporarily.

Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow and ordered investigations by multiple agencies.

Fire Service Director General Brig Gen Muhammad Jahed Kamal called for a national campaign to shut down illegal chemical warehouses, warning that such facilities endanger lives and communities.

This fire is the latest in a series of industrial tragedies in Bangladesh.

Notable past incidents include the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse that killed over 1,100 people, the 2012 Tazreen factory fire that killed 117, and a 2010 chemical warehouse blaze in Old Dhaka that claimed at least 123 lives.

The Mirpur fire once again exposes Bangladesh’s ongoing struggle with weak enforcement of safety regulations, illegal industrial operations, and the lack of accountability in high-risk sectors.

Authorities now face growing pressure to implement urgent reforms and prevent future disasters.