TN Assembly rejects Governor’s opinion on Siddha varsity Bill

In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin strongly criticized Governor R.N. Ravi for acting against established government procedures in the matter of the Siddha Medical University bill.

Stalin accused the Governor of politically motivated actions that contradict constitutional norms, stating that the Governor has no authority to suggest amendments to legislation, as lawmaking is solely the legislature’s prerogative.

The Chief Minister informed the Assembly that the Governor had sent the Siddha Medical University Amendment Bill back to the President with his comments, which the Assembly unanimously rejected through a resolution.

Stalin emphasized that the Governor’s conduct violated democratic principles and called for respecting the mandate of the elected government.

This resolution against the Governor’s opinion was passed unanimously, marking a significant assertion of Legislative Assembly autonomy and an official rejection of the Governor’s intervention in the state’s legislative affairs.

The incident is part of a larger ongoing friction between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R.N. Ravi over the dismissal of bills and delayed assent, which has led to legal challenges and judicial scrutiny.