Thangam Thennarasu slams AIADMK on TN debt issue

In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, Minister Thangam Thennarasu made strong remarks targeting the opposition AIADMK party regarding the state’s debt situation.

He asserted that the AIADMK has no moral right to speak on the issue of Tamil Nadu’s debt.

Thennarasu explained that the current government has been paying interest for the last five years on the loans taken during the AIADMK regime, amounting to around Rs. 1.40 lakh crore just in interest payments.

He highlighted that under AIADMK’s rule, the state’s debt had increased by 128 percent, compared to a 93 percent increase over the past four years under the DMK government.

The minister further criticized the AIADMK by saying that the party, which has lost political relevance, is attempting to interfere in matters where it has no standing.

Thennarasu’s remarks came amidst ongoing political debates over the state’s fiscal management and debts. The strong rebuttal was seen as a pointed message to the opposition, emphasizing the DMK government’s efforts to manage the state’s financial obligations responsibly despite inherited debt burdens from the previous administration.

This statement highlights the continuing political tussle in Tamil Nadu over governance, financial accountability, and the legacy of debt left by successive governments in the state.