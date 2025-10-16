Kidney theft: EPS urges immediate SIT probe

The kidney theft scandal in Tamil Nadu became a heated political issue with sharp allegations from former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and a firm response from Health Minister M.A. Subramanian.

EPS accused the current DMK government of failing to act against a racket exploiting poor laborers who were illegally made to give up their kidneys.

He claimed the scam was confirmed by investigation committees and demanded immediate action by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter thoroughly without interference from the government, which he accused of protecting hospitals involved in the misdeed.

EPS, speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, highlighted that the kidneys of impoverished weavers were being stolen and sold fraudulently for amounts ranging from Rs. 5 to 10 lakhs in places like Namakkal district. He alleged collusion by two private hospitals, owned by supporters of the ruling party, making a fair investigation impossible under the current state government. EPS urged that the investigation be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for impartiality and called for Tamil Nadu to facilitate the Special Investigation Team’s work immediately.

In response, Health Minister M Subramanian countered EPS’s allegations by stating that the government was committed to a transparent investigation. He clarified that the Special Investigation Team was formed under the direction of the Madurai bench of the High Court to probe the issue. The Minister also explained that while the state government contested the appointment of certain officers to the SIT, they did not oppose the formation of the SIT itself nor the investigation process. The government merely requested that officers suggested by them, particularly those closer to the affected districts to ease administrative issues, be considered for the team.

Subramanian further emphasized that the government has no intention to protect anyone involved but wants an efficient probe. He dismissed claims that the government was shielding the hospitals or preventing justice. The Health Minister assured that the government respects the judiciary and will comply with the court’s decisions regarding the SIT and investigation framework.

This political tussle reveals a deeper conflict over jurisdiction and control of the investigation into the kidney theft scandal, with EPS demanding more central oversight through the CBI to avoid political bias, while the current government insists on managing the inquiry along with judiciary oversight.

The Supreme Court has supported the constitution of the SIT by the Madurai High Court, rejecting the Tamil Nadu government's plea to alter the composition of the team.

The Health Minister, in turn, has assured a serious, transparent investigation guided by judicial oversight, rejecting accusations of cover-ups while addressing administrative concerns about the SIT composition.