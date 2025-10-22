All spin, no pace: WI makes ODI history

In a first for One-Day International cricket, the West Indies deployed only spin bowlers across all 50 overs of their innings against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday, marking a historic moment in the sport. Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Gudakesh Motie, and Alick Athanaze bowled their full quota, with Motie picking up three wickets, while Hosein and Athanaze claimed two each.

Despite the spin-dominated attack, Bangladesh managed a competitive 213/7, thanks largely to a sensational late innings from Rishad Hossain, who struck 39 runs off just 14 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries.

Earlier contributions came from Soumya Sarkar (45 off 89 balls) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (32 off 58 balls), as Bangladesh navigated a dry, cracked pitch that challenged most batters.

Chasing 214, the West Indies battled through the spin-friendly conditions, with early wickets falling.

A crucial 44-run stand between Shai Hope and Justin Greaves brought the visitors back into contention, but the match ended in a tie and went to a super over, where the West Indies scored 10 runs and held Bangladesh at bay to secure victory, leveling the ODI series.

The contest not only highlighted Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain as a match-turning force but also showcased the West Indies’ strategic audacity in making history with a spin-only 50-over innings. The thrilling encounter leaves both teams with plenty to build on as the series continues.

With the series now leveled after a thrilling super over, both teams will look to carry forward the momentum and fine-tune their strategies for the remaining encounters.