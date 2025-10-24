Babar, Naseem recalled in Pak’s T20 squad

Islamabad, Oct 24: Former captain Babar Azam and pacer Naseem Shah have been recalled to Pakistan’s T20 squad for the upcoming home assignment against South Africa and a tri-Series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe next month.

Babar, afer being sidelined from the T20 format since December last year, is back with young hard-hitter Abdul Samad and Naseem. The T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 28 to November 1.

The tri-series, also will be staged at the same venues from November 17 to 29.

Pakistan and South Africa, who are currently playing the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, will also feature in a three-match ODI series to be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

It will be followed by another three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 15.

Naseem and Babar also feature in the Pakistan’s ODI squad.

It is being said that Babar’s return to the shortest format is a result of the national selectors’ decision to rejig the side which lost thrice to arch-rivals India in the recent Asia Cup including in the final.

It is also being put down to Pakistan’s batting woes in the shortest format and his recent good form in the ongoing Test series against South Africa.

The selectors have ignored seasoned opener Fakhar Zaman and wrist spinner Sufyan Muqeem.

Another notable selection is that of wicketkeeper-batsman Usman Khan even though Muhammad Haris has lost his place in the T20 squad.Mystery spinner Usman Tariq is the only uncapped player in the T20I squad.

In the ODI squad, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf and Haseebullah have returned to the fold.