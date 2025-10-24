Women’s WC: India enters semifinals

Indore, Oct 24: India stormed into the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 with a commanding 53-run win over New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Indore, Oct 24: India stormed into the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 with a commanding 53-run win over New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal delivered stunning centuries, powering India to an imposing 340 for 3 in 49 overs.

Mandhana scored 109 off 95 balls, while Rawal hammered 122 off 134 balls — their 212-run stand becoming India’s highest-ever opening partnership in a Women’s World Cup.

Jemimah Rodrigues added a quickfire unbeaten 76 to strengthen India’s total.Chasing a revised target of 325 in 44 overs after rain interruptions, New Zealand faltered early and finished at 271 for 8.