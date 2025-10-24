Australia beats India, Clinches ODI series

Adelaide, Oct 24: Australia defeated India by 2 wickets in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval. With this win, Australia took an 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India batted first and scored 264 for 9 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma made 73 runs, and Shreyas Iyer added 61. Axar Patel contributed 44 runs. Australia’s Adam Zampa took 4 wickets, and Xavier Bartlett took 3.

In reply, Australia reached 265 for8 in 46.2 overs. Matthew Short scored 74 runs, and Cooper Connolly remained unbeaten on 61. Arshdeep Singh took 2 wickets for India.

The final ODI will be played in Sydney on October 25.